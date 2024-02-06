Kith and Kin: A 'rebel with a cause'

Kith and Kin is the newest independent shop on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, offering only "ethically produced" items.
Leslie Phillips and husband, Bradley, officially opened their new boutique at 208 Independence during Small Business Saturday in November.
Since then, sales have been steady, Leslie Phillips said Friday in front of a unique mural painted by local artist and Southeast Missouri State University faculty member Justin Henry Miller.
When hearing about hazardous working conditions for overseas workers producing name-brand clothing, Phillips thought it was time to do something within Cape Girardeau to make a change.
The passion behind the 400-square-feet shop stuffed with only ethically fashioned objects also stemmed from a background in retail clothing sales during her teen years, Phillips said.
The store is geared toward the "younger" clientele, she said, speaking of the vintage items made of hemp or items designed by local seamstresses.
On the counter sits a lit-up marquee with a simple yet profound statement: "REBEL WITH A CAUSE."
"We feel it is mantra of our store. We are doing things differently, but for a cause," Phillips said. "We're rebelling against what people maybe think of as fashion and embracing this slow fashion type of movement where we think about who made our clothing, who produced them, how it was made, how it impacts the planet and the people who produce the clothes."
Elements offered at Kith and Kin range from blankets, to unisex button-down shirts, jeans and custom graphic T-shirts. Phillips has several local "makers," she said, who are allowed to display their handmade or repurposed items.
"The makers get to keep their money," she said, while explaining not many other businesses offer such an incentive for merchants.
Some of the handcrafted brands offered at Kith and Kin are from Los Angeles, including items from Richer Poorer and Backbeat Rags lining the walls, shelves and wardrobes.
"And those are both made with ethically sourced cotton or hemp," Phillips said. "There's a brand out of St. Louis that we work with called Treats."
Phillips is looking to expand her line this spring, offering a brand called Camp, she said.
She described the brand as having "kind of an outdoorsy-made-in-the-U.S.A. vibe," offering "timeless" items including ringer tees and overalls.
"We're not like everyone else, and that's OK to us," she said.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.