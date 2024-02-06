Kith and Kin: A 'rebel with a cause'

Kith and Kin is the newest independent shop on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, offering only "ethically produced" items.

Leslie Phillips and husband, Bradley, officially opened their new boutique at 208 Independence during Small Business Saturday in November.

Since then, sales have been steady, Leslie Phillips said Friday in front of a unique mural painted by local artist and Southeast Missouri State University faculty member Justin Henry Miller.

When hearing about hazardous working conditions for overseas workers producing name-brand clothing, Phillips thought it was time to do something within Cape Girardeau to make a change.

The passion behind the 400-square-feet shop stuffed with only ethically fashioned objects also stemmed from a background in retail clothing sales during her teen years, Phillips said.

The store is geared toward the "younger" clientele, she said, speaking of the vintage items made of hemp or items designed by local seamstresses.

On the counter sits a lit-up marquee with a simple yet profound statement: "REBEL WITH A CAUSE."

"We feel it is mantra of our store. We are doing things differently, but for a cause," Phillips said. "We're rebelling against what people maybe think of as fashion and embracing this slow fashion type of movement where we think about who made our clothing, who produced them, how it was made, how it impacts the planet and the people who produce the clothes."