A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victim’s driver’s-side car window.
Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered a Class E felony.
The victim in the case told police that Childers threatened the victim with the weapon, and proceeded to chase the victim and threaten the victim with the weapon. Because of redactions of the probable-cause statement it is not publicly known whether the victim was male or female.
However, the probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is also redacted, states Childers told police "he observed (redacted) kissing Childers’ (redacted)" outside a gas station" and that person "ran to (redacted) and locked (redacted) in the vehicle." Police say Childers admitted having a gun and breaking a window with it.
Judge Frank Miller issued a $30,000 cash-only bond.
