All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2024

Kiss in gas station parking lot leads to felony weapons charge, documents say

A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victim’s driver’s-side car window. Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered a Class E felony. ...

Southeast Missourian
Adam Childers
Adam Childers

A Cape Girardeau man faces felony charges after police say he used a gun to shatter a victim’s driver’s-side car window.

Adam Childers, 37, faces charges of second-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), which is considered a Class E felony.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim in the case told police that Childers threatened the victim with the weapon, and proceeded to chase the victim and threaten the victim with the weapon. Because of redactions of the probable-cause statement it is not publicly known whether the victim was male or female.

However, the probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is also redacted, states Childers told police "he observed (redacted) kissing Childers’ (redacted)" outside a gas station" and that person "ran to (redacted) and locked (redacted) in the vehicle." Police say Childers admitted having a gun and breaking a window with it.

Judge Frank Miller issued a $30,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy