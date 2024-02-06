The victim in the case told police that Childers threatened the victim with the weapon, and proceeded to chase the victim and threaten the victim with the weapon. Because of redactions of the probable-cause statement it is not publicly known whether the victim was male or female.

However, the probable-cause statement, signed by an officer whose name is also redacted, states Childers told police "he observed (redacted) kissing Childers’ (redacted)" outside a gas station" and that person "ran to (redacted) and locked (redacted) in the vehicle." Police say Childers admitted having a gun and breaking a window with it.

Judge Frank Miller issued a $30,000 cash-only bond.