Kristin Rose Kirker filed a plea of guilty Jan. 28 in her criminal case regarding alleged sexual contact with a student at Kelly High School.

Kirker worked as a teacher's aide for the school and was facing two charges of sexual contact with a student as of Nov. 2. According to her guilty plea petition, Kirker understands she is charged with the class E felony of sexual contact with a student.

"March 1, 2023 I performed oral sex on victim 1 while an employee of a public high school in Scott County," Kirker states in her guilty plea.

Kirker's docket shows she is being charged with only one count of sexual contact with a student and not two.