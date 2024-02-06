All sections
NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Former teacher's aide files guilty plea in criminal case involving sexual contact with student

Kristin Rose Kirker, a former teacher's aide at Kelly High School, pleads guilty to a felony charge of sexual contact with a student. Her sentencing is scheduled for March, with a plea deal capping at four years.

Nathan Gladden
Kristin Kirker
Kristin Kirker

Kristin Rose Kirker filed a plea of guilty Jan. 28 in her criminal case regarding alleged sexual contact with a student at Kelly High School.

Kirker worked as a teacher's aide for the school and was facing two charges of sexual contact with a student as of Nov. 2. According to her guilty plea petition, Kirker understands she is charged with the class E felony of sexual contact with a student.

"March 1, 2023 I performed oral sex on victim 1 while an employee of a public high school in Scott County," Kirker states in her guilty plea.

Kirker's docket shows she is being charged with only one count of sexual contact with a student and not two.

According to the document, for the class E felony, Kirker's term should not exceed one year in the county jail or four years in the department of corrections "and/or a fine of up to $10,000".

Kirker's sentencing hearing will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 25.

Attorney Scott Horman represented Kirker in the case, while prosecuting attorney Donald Cobb represented the state.

Kirker is still facing a civil suit brought by the victim.

crime
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

