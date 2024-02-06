King's Ball set Saturday in Ste. Genevieve

The annual King's Ball (renamed Queen's Ball in leap years) will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the VFW in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial period attire to add to the ambiance.

The musical ensemble will provide instructions for period dances.