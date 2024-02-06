All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2023

King's Ball set Saturday in Ste. Genevieve

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The annual King's Ball (renamed Queen's Ball in leap years) will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the VFW in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial period attire to add to the ambiance.

The musical ensemble will provide instructions for period dances.

Guests will be treated to a piece of Galette des Rois, or king's cake. The guest who finds a special bean hidden in the cake becomes "King" for the year.

Guests are welcome to bring a basket of snacks for their own enjoyment, and there will be a cash bar for refreshments.

The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Proceeds from the King's Ball benefit the Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

