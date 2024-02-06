Kinder to urge reconsideration of urban deer hunting in Cape

Seven years ago, Cape Girardeau voters rejected an urban hunt to thin the herd of deer within city limits.

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a city resident, thinks the matter should be revisited.

He intends to approach the Cape Girardeau City Council soon, perhaps as early as the panel's next meeting, to urge reconsideration.

"My concern is the deer population (in Cape Girardeau) has exploded," Kinder said, pointing out other Missouri cities and towns have authorized deer hunts.

"I have counted more than two dozen deer feeding in an evening," he added, "and a hunt will restore some balance to the ecosystem."

A 2011 story in the Southeast Missourian revealed municipally permitted hunting for whitetail deer in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Jefferson City.

The Cape Girardeau City Council approved creation of an archery hunting program in July 2012 by a 4-3 vote but 4,000 signatures were soon gathered to protest the move.

When the council did not choose to repeal the hunting ordinance, the matter went before Cape Girardeau voters in an April 2013 referendum, resulting in a 1,485-1,279 vote to roll back the decision by a margin of 53.7% to 46.3%.

The result marked the first time in the city's history an ordinance was repealed by plebiscite.

"We need another debate and another vote," said Kinder, adding the 2013 repeal "did not settle the matter for all time."

No sitting City Council members were serving at the time of the deer hunt revocation vote.

"I am open to looking at this issue again," said Bob Fox, Cape Girardeau's mayor since 2018, noting he would be heavily influenced by wildlife management experts from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

"(MDC) can tell you about overpopulation (of deer) and what it means," Fox added, noting he recently saw a half dozen deer in his front yard.