NewsApril 14, 2022

Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty

According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder — who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor — also outperformed him in campaign receipts and expenditures...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stacy Kinder
Stacy Kinder

According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder — who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor — also outperformed him in campaign receipts and expenditures.

Bob Fox
Bob Fox

Campaign disclosure forms filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show Kinder raised approximately two-thirds more than Fox — $41,475 compared to $24,950 — for the election cycle.

Michelle Latham
Michelle Latham

Fox's report was filed March 28 while Kinder's was filed by the MEC reporting deadline of Tuesday.

In terms of total expenditures, Mayor-elect Kinder spent $34,848.32 compared to Fox's $21,105.92.

In the runup to election day, MEC disclosure reports show Ward 6 Councilwoman Kinder, who takes office Monday as the municipality's first female mayor, spent funds on video production, online services and "strategy."

Fox, who served one four-year mayoral term following two years of service as Ward 5 councilman, spent funds, according to his final MEC report, on signs and mailers and for radio, television and newspaper ads.

Kinder reported a cash-on-hand position in her April 12 report of $6,626.68. Fox's was $3,844.08.

Kinder's campaign treasurer is Michael Young.

Janet Esicar and Robbie Guard serve as treasurer and deputy treasurer, respectively, for Fox's campaign.

Michelle Latham, a write-in candidate, filed her MEC report March 26, reporting $8,300 in total receipts and $7,689.92 in expenses, leaving $610.08 cash-on-hand.

Latham's treasurer is Linda Reutzel and the candidate's party affiliation is listed as Libertarian on disclosure forms.

Latham's paperwork shows fund expenditures including marketing, social media, flyers, yard signs, door hangers, software and advertising.

Financial disclosure information is available at www.mec.mo.gov/MEC/Campaign_Finance/CFSearch.aspx.

Final results

The Cape Girardeau County Verification Board released the following official results in the Cape Girardeau mayoral contest. Kinder won by 22 votes. On election night, the unofficial tally had her with a 23-vote margin. Kinder won the north, east and south sides of the city. Fox won in the western section of the city, plus precinct 4C in north-central Cape Girardeau.

Fox chose not to ask for a recount.

  • Stacy Kinder: 2,114 (45.5%)
  • Bob Fox: 2,092 (45.03%)
  • (write-in) Michelle Latham: 428 (9.21%)
  • Other write-in: 12 (0.26%)

Cape Girardeau mayoral contest recent history

  • 2018: Bob Fox ran unopposed.
  • 2014: Harry Rediger (incumbent) defeated Walter White, 1,664 to 504.
  • 2010: Harry Rediger defeated Matt Hopkins, 3,626 to 2,102.
  • 2006: Jay Knudtson (incumbent) defeated Walter White, 1,656 to 361.
  • 2002: Jay Knudtson defeated Melvin Gateley, 2,791 to 1,837.
  • 1998: Al Spradling III (incumbent) ran unopposed.
  • 1994: Al Spradling III defeated Melvin Gateley, 5,129 to 4,002.
  • 1990: F.E. "Gene" Rhodes (incumbent) defeated Al Spradling III, 3,662 to 3,221.
  • 1986: F.E. "Gene" Rhodes defeated Donald Strohmeyer, 3,125 to 2,516.
  • 1982: Howard Tooke (incumbent) defeated Roy Smith, 4,163 to 1,010.

Although last week's total votes for the Cape Girardeau mayoral race — 4,646 — more than doubled the last contested contest — 2,168 in 2014 — the overall 2022 turnout was markedly less than in 2010, 1994, 1990, 1986 and 1982.

The highest total vote count in the last 40 years — 9,131 — came in 1994 during Al Spradling III's first successful run for mayor.

Vote totals for Tuesday's election and other recent elections may be viewed at www.capecountyvotes.com.

Local News
