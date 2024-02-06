Kinder outraised, outspent Fox in winning Cape Girardeau mayoralty

According to documents filed by each of the candidates whose names appeared on the April 5 general municipal ballot, Stacy Kinder — who scored a narrow victory over incumbent Bob Fox in the race for Cape Girardeau mayor — also outperformed him in campaign receipts and expenditures.

Campaign disclosure forms filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show Kinder raised approximately two-thirds more than Fox — $41,475 compared to $24,950 — for the election cycle.

Fox's report was filed March 28 while Kinder's was filed by the MEC reporting deadline of Tuesday.

In terms of total expenditures, Mayor-elect Kinder spent $34,848.32 compared to Fox's $21,105.92.

In the runup to election day, MEC disclosure reports show Ward 6 Councilwoman Kinder, who takes office Monday as the municipality's first female mayor, spent funds on video production, online services and "strategy."

Fox, who served one four-year mayoral term following two years of service as Ward 5 councilman, spent funds, according to his final MEC report, on signs and mailers and for radio, television and newspaper ads.

Kinder reported a cash-on-hand position in her April 12 report of $6,626.68. Fox's was $3,844.08.

Kinder's campaign treasurer is Michael Young.

Janet Esicar and Robbie Guard serve as treasurer and deputy treasurer, respectively, for Fox's campaign.

Michelle Latham, a write-in candidate, filed her MEC report March 26, reporting $8,300 in total receipts and $7,689.92 in expenses, leaving $610.08 cash-on-hand.