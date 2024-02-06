Kinder named to SoutheastHEALTH position

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau has joined SoutheastHEALTH in the newly-created position of vice president for government affairs.
Announcement of Kinder’s appointment was made Wednesday by South-
eastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman who said he recruited Kinder because of his government experience.
“He will play a key role in developing and maintaining relationships with legislators, regulators and other policymakers to keep SoutheastHEALTH informed of changes to laws, regulations, enforcement and spending priorities that could have a significant impact on our organization,” Bateman said.
According to a statement from SoutheastHEALTH, Kinder “will interact with local, county, state and federal agencies” on matters related to health care.
Kinder, 67, served as Missouri’s 46th lieutenant governor from 2005 until 2017. He received a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio and also served three terms as a Missouri state senator, representing six Southeast Missouri counties. He is currently president and CEO of Olympia Consulting LLC in Cape Girardeau.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.