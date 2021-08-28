Kinder, Hovis, Rehder set to speak at GOP Women's Club event

Doors open at 6 p.m. A catered meal of chicken and dumplings and peach cobbler will be served at 7 p.m.

Club members ask those interested in attending to secure tickets by Sept. 3 for seating and meal preparation.

Tickets, $25 in advance, may be purchased at the Cash Book Journal's office in Jackson, Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, or online at cape-county-republican-women.square.site.

Tickets from last year's canceled event will be honored but must be exchanged for 2021 tickets.