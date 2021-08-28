Kinder, Hovis, Rehder set to speak at GOP Women's Club event

Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will hold its annual Lincoln Day event Sept. 10 at Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall.
Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder will serve as master of ceremonies for the evening.
Several local officials will speak, including state Rep. Berry Hovis and state Sen. Holly Rehder. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Congressman Jason Smith will also be in attendance.
Doors open at 6 p.m. A catered meal of chicken and dumplings and peach cobbler will be served at 7 p.m.
Club members ask those interested in attending to secure tickets by Sept. 3 for seating and meal preparation.
Tickets, $25 in advance, may be purchased at the Cash Book Journal's office in Jackson, Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, or online at cape-county-republican-women.square.site.
Tickets from last year's canceled event will be honored but must be exchanged for 2021 tickets.
