Kinder cuts $500,000 from Delta Regional Authority operations

Former Missouri lieutenant governor Peter Kinder has directed more than $500,000 in cuts in administrative expenses of the federal Delta Regional Authority since being appointed to head up the agency two months ago.

Kinder, whose official title is alternate federal co-chairman, said he was “horrified” after assuming the leadership post to find 8.6 percent of the agency’s $30 million budget was being spent on administrative costs.

Kinder said a well-run agency should limit administrative expenses to 5 percent or 6 percent of its budget.

He said he doesn’t want the federal agency to operate with a “bloated administrative budget.”

Kinder said he challenged his staff to find ways to cut costs.

Initial cuts of $430,000 reduced administrative expenses to 7.3 percent of the budget, he said. Since then, the cuts have topped the half-million-dollar mark, according to Kinder.

“I think we should be able to do substantially more than that,” said Kinder, who has instructed his staff to continue looking for ways to trim administrative costs.

A major part of the savings has come from the voluntary retirement of two employees, according to Kinder. Another staff member also is planning to leave, he said.

Eliminating those salaries and benefits and associated vehicle expenses results in savings that “add up substantially,” he said.

The federal agency now has 18 staff members, including staff at the headquarters in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Washington, D.C., Kinder said.