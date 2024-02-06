Kinder announces planned bid for mayor of Cape

Stacy Blakeslee Kinder, current Ward 6 city councilwoman and former member of the Cape Girardeau School Board, will challenge incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in next year's April election in a bid to become the first-ever woman mayor of Missouri's 16th-largest city.

"I believe in a fresh direction that embraces open minds and collaboration," Kinder said in a release announcing her candidacy.

The filing period for mayor and for council seats in Wards 1, 2 and 6 opens Oct. 26 and closes Nov. 23. According to statute, if more than two candidates file for any one open position, a primary election will be held Feb. 8.

"It was a hard decision to run," Kinder told the Southeast Missourian. "[Fox] is a wonderful man who has done good things for the city and certainly our tradition is not to challenge an incumbent, but I've thought and prayed a lot about this with my husband and family. Ultimately it came down to believing our community is at a bit of a turning point. If we don't seek some new thoughts and new directions, we're going to look up in 10 years and realize we really missed the boat."

Background

Kinder, 50, who said "growth and opportunity" will be the buzzwords of her mayoral race, was elected in 2018 to represent residents in Ward 6 -- the western and southwestern sections of the city. Previously, she served from 2008 to 2014 on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education and was board president for two years.

Promising to bring a "fresh, yet familiar face" to the race and "a modern, open-minded approach to engaging all facets of the community," Kinder is a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, who graduated college with a bachelor's degree in physics. She taught physics and geometry at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis, Tennessee, before relocating to Cape Girardeau in 2001.

"Physics and geometry are all about creative problem solving [and] there's not always a 'right way' to get to an answer, and I've found those skills to be helpful and important in my work in government," Kinder said, with the mother of four adding she self-defines as a "stay-at-home mom."