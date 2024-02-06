Kind words, kind actions

Leigh Ragsdale's day does not begin with jumping jacks. It may come as a surprise to those who know the Jefferson Elementary principal -- now in her second year in that position -- given her signature infectious exuberance, but the truth is Ragsdale starts her mornings like any number of people: with emails and two cups of coffee.

On the last morning of January, a Friday, she sipped that coffee from a mug bearing the happy slogan, "Actually, I Can," an affirmation which, to Ragsdale, was just as important as the caffeine. Such mantras of optimism, she said, are integral to both her personal and pedagogical philosophies. People, she said, whether adults or children, seldom flourish without a foundational degree of physical and emotional security.

"We say it every morning," she said. "You are safe and you are loved."

So for a school like Jefferson, which hosts a significant proportion of at-risk students, a commitment to structure and mindfulness has become a point of constant emphasis; a crucial means to academic ends.

Her first coffee done, Ragsdale put the second in a to-go mug, donned a sequined blazer (one of several in a kaleidoscopic closet) and headed off to school.

Third-grader Jazlyn Taver leads the pledge of allegiance as Principal Leigh Ragsdale holds a microphone for her Jan. 31 at the Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

Shortly before 8 a.m., as students arrived, Ragsdale made a point to greet every student with either a hug, eye contact or by name, in part to help gauge any potential issues. Most kids jumped into Ragsdale's arms, cackling with laughter. One literally breakdanced. But others weren't having it and that was okay too.

The important thing, Ragsdale said, was that they get human contact before they even enter the building. That way, students start off on the right foot and teachers get a sense of what students may need.

The morning gym routine that followed built on that momentum, reminding students of the school's mission (kind words, kind actions) and setting expectations in accessible terms before sending the classes off to start the day.

There was relative calm for all of about 15 minutes before Ragsdale was summoned by walkie-talkie and took off in a run toward a classroom across the building. There had been a scuffle, and though no one was badly hurt, it was a serious violation of the social contract they'd just recited as a school in the gym.

"We look at behavior just as much as we do academics," Ragsdale explained in an interview the week prior. "If a kid can't read, we don't penalize them. Right? We wrap every support we have around them and help them rise. We've got to do the same with behaviors and with expectations."