All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 21, 2023

Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 years

This Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau. Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street...

Danny Walter
Kim's Toybox Run, founded by Kim McDowell, marks its 25th year Sunday, Nov. 26. The 1-mile run/walk will begin in downtown Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
Kim's Toybox Run, founded by Kim McDowell, marks its 25th year Sunday, Nov. 26. The 1-mile run/walk will begin in downtown Cape Girardeau at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard.Southeast Missourian file

This Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau.

Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.

Cost to enter the race is an unwrapped child present or $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18. All proceeds go to the Jaycees Children's Toybox, which provides presents for hundreds of needy children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus" himself. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday themed costumes.

Race director Cindy McDowell said the name of the race had been changed to Kim's Toybox Run after Kim McDowell's death in 2010.

"Kim had a passion for the community and had her finger in so many different events like the Parade of Lights, Christmas for the Elderly and the Toybox Run," Cindy McDowell said. "She did it all with the goal of creating community."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cindy McDowell said Kim started the Toybox Run as a way to raise money for the Jaycees Children's Toy Box. Kim's husband, Terry, was a passionate runner who ran with the Cape Girardeau Road Runners. Cindy McDowell said setting the race before the Parade of Lights gave the runners some built-in spectators and a closed, flat and fast 1-mile course.

There are typically 75 to 125 participants in the race, and Cindy McDowell said they raise approximately $2,000 in toys and money combined each year.

Those wanting to participate in Kim's Toybox Run may register before the race at 4 p.m. near the start line at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard. After the race, participants and their family members have a reserved spot to watch the parade at a corral in front of Discovery Playhouse.

Cindy McDowell said they have a loyal group of runners who participate and donate every year, and she is proud to be a part of Kim McDowell's legacy that has lasted 25 years and helped so many people.

"Kim had a heart for children, and she had a heart for Christmas and runners," Cindy McDowell said. "She did it all it very quietly. She often said, 'You can get so much done if you don't care who gets the credit.'"

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy