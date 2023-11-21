Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 years

This Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau.

Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.

Cost to enter the race is an unwrapped child present or $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18. All proceeds go to the Jaycees Children's Toybox, which provides presents for hundreds of needy children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus" himself. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday themed costumes.

Race director Cindy McDowell said the name of the race had been changed to Kim's Toybox Run after Kim McDowell's death in 2010.

"Kim had a passion for the community and had her finger in so many different events like the Parade of Lights, Christmas for the Elderly and the Toybox Run," Cindy McDowell said. "She did it all with the goal of creating community."