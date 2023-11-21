Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 years

This Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau.
Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the Parade of Lights, starting at 4:55 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and finishing at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street.
Cost to enter the race is an unwrapped child present or $20 for adults and $10 for children younger than 18. All proceeds go to the Jaycees Children's Toybox, which provides presents for hundreds of needy children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus" himself. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday themed costumes.
Race director Cindy McDowell said the name of the race had been changed to Kim's Toybox Run after Kim McDowell's death in 2010.
"Kim had a passion for the community and had her finger in so many different events like the Parade of Lights, Christmas for the Elderly and the Toybox Run," Cindy McDowell said. "She did it all with the goal of creating community."
Cindy McDowell said Kim started the Toybox Run as a way to raise money for the Jaycees Children's Toy Box. Kim's husband, Terry, was a passionate runner who ran with the Cape Girardeau Road Runners. Cindy McDowell said setting the race before the Parade of Lights gave the runners some built-in spectators and a closed, flat and fast 1-mile course.
There are typically 75 to 125 participants in the race, and Cindy McDowell said they raise approximately $2,000 in toys and money combined each year.
Those wanting to participate in Kim's Toybox Run may register before the race at 4 p.m. near the start line at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard. After the race, participants and their family members have a reserved spot to watch the parade at a corral in front of Discovery Playhouse.
Cindy McDowell said they have a loyal group of runners who participate and donate every year, and she is proud to be a part of Kim McDowell's legacy that has lasted 25 years and helped so many people.
"Kim had a heart for children, and she had a heart for Christmas and runners," Cindy McDowell said. "She did it all it very quietly. She often said, 'You can get so much done if you don't care who gets the credit.'"
