Kimmswick mayor calls region to shop, dine to save his town

KIMMSWICK, Mo. -- A lemonade jar, about a quarter-full of cash, sits on an entryway table at the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. "Any donations are appreciated," reads a hand-written sign taped to the glass.

The restaurant is famous for its towering caramel-apple-pecan pie, and draws diners from across the region. But the jar isn't for the restaurant, its waiters or diners. The Blue Owl is trying to help its town survive.

"By year's end, Kimmswick will, for all practical purposes, be out of money," wrote Mayor Phil Stang in a recent message on the city website.

The pandemic has compounded a wave of financial problems for this river town, population 160, about 25 miles south of downtown St. Louis. Most of the city's revenue comes from two annual events: the Strawberry Festival, in June, and the Apple Butter Festival, in October. But the city canceled the Strawberry Festival last year as flooding on the Mississippi River endangered roadways. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing the city to call off the festival again this year. Apple Butter festivities, scheduled for this past weekend, were also scrapped.

Stang estimates 225,000 people come to Kimmswick for the two festivals. Allowing them to happen this year, during a pandemic, would make him "complicit in disaster," he said.

Customers enjoy a meal Oct. 18 at the Blue Owl Restaurant in Kimmswick, Missouri. Christine Tannous ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

So the mayor, faced with cutting hours, pay or even employees, took to the airwaves. His message, across St. Louis television and radio stations: Come shop, dine and donate in Kimmswick.

The troubles started last summer.

The Mississippi River was flooding, threatening two of the three roads in and out of town. Officials raised an emergency levee and rented a fleet of pumps. Flood costs for the year exceeded $150,000, money that came out of city savings, "totally depleting our reserves," Stang wrote on the city website.

The town may not be able to get FEMA cash for its work to stave off this year's Mississippi River floodwaters.

Then the city canceled the Strawberry Festival, and a day rained out the Apple Butter celebration, together costing Kimmswick another $85,000, according to city records.

Mississippi Mud owner Betteanne Smith helps a customer look for clothing items Oct. 18 in Kimmswick, Missouri. Christine Tannous ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Now the city is anticipating almost no revenue from either festival this year, adding another $200,000 loss.

Smaller events, such as the Kimmswick Cookie Walk, have not been canceled. Organizers hope to raise $5,000 by selling 1,000 tickets at $30 each, with $5 from each ticket going to the city.