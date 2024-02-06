All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 1, 2023

Kimbel, Williams compete in Jackson's Ward 4

Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the only contested officeholder race in the municipality this cycle. Their responses appear in order of their ballot position...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election.

The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the only contested officeholder race in the municipality this cycle. Their responses appear in order of their ballot position.

The city has tried and failed on four occasions to pass a use tax - in 2014, 2016, 2019 and most recently in 2021. The last attempt was for parks improvements. What thoughts would you like to share with Ward 4 voters about the city parks?

Tom Kimbel
Tom Kimbelsubmitted
Tom Kimbel
Tom Kimbelsubmitted

*KIMBEL: We've got the most beautiful parks in Jackson and I'm very proud of them. Parks personnel are in the process of redoing the bathrooms. I think when it comes to park improvements, because the use tax has failed so often, we need to find another way to fund them.

Shana Williams
Shana Williamssubmitted
Shana Williams
Shana Williamssubmitted

*WILLIAMS: Our city parks have always been a major source of pride for our community. We need to keep our parks moving forward and expanding.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Uptown Jackson has seen changes. Siemers Appliance is closing and the old Regions Bank building continues to be vacant. What thoughts would you offer voters about uptown?

*KIMBEL: I think uptown looks great and I love the lighting up there. I wish something would be done with the old Regions property. That's a landmark.

*WILLIAMS: Uptown Jackson has a great deal of potential. I believe we can do a lot to encourage more people to visit our beautiful downtown area.

What are your ideas about the city's public safety services and how they could be better supported?

*KIMBEL: We built a new police facility and gave the old one to the firemen and the fire department is in the process of trying to remodel it. I'm proud of our police and fire and their responses to emergencies are tremendous.

*WILLIAMS: Our incredible police and fire departments do a great job and often go unnoticed. If we want great fire and police officers, we need to offer great pay. A growing city will put more strain on those departments.

Why should folks in your ward vote for you rather than your opponent?

*KIMBEL: I've been in the city since 1977, was a patrolman on the police department for 20 years and have served as alderman 12 years. The first time I ran, it was with the attitude that if God wants me there, I'll be there, and if not, somebody else will take over. I feel God's not through with me serving the city yet.

*WILLIAMS: I think Tommy is a good man but it's time for my generation to step up and get involved in how our city is run and starting providing some new ideas on how we move forward.

Polls open in Missouri Tuesday, April 4 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy