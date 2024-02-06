Kimbel, Williams compete in Jackson's Ward 4

Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election.
The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the only contested officeholder race in the municipality this cycle. Their responses appear in order of their ballot position.
*KIMBEL: We've got the most beautiful parks in Jackson and I'm very proud of them. Parks personnel are in the process of redoing the bathrooms. I think when it comes to park improvements, because the use tax has failed so often, we need to find another way to fund them.
*WILLIAMS: Our city parks have always been a major source of pride for our community. We need to keep our parks moving forward and expanding.
*KIMBEL: I think uptown looks great and I love the lighting up there. I wish something would be done with the old Regions property. That's a landmark.
*WILLIAMS: Uptown Jackson has a great deal of potential. I believe we can do a lot to encourage more people to visit our beautiful downtown area.
*KIMBEL: We built a new police facility and gave the old one to the firemen and the fire department is in the process of trying to remodel it. I'm proud of our police and fire and their responses to emergencies are tremendous.
*WILLIAMS: Our incredible police and fire departments do a great job and often go unnoticed. If we want great fire and police officers, we need to offer great pay. A growing city will put more strain on those departments.
*KIMBEL: I've been in the city since 1977, was a patrolman on the police department for 20 years and have served as alderman 12 years. The first time I ran, it was with the attitude that if God wants me there, I'll be there, and if not, somebody else will take over. I feel God's not through with me serving the city yet.
*WILLIAMS: I think Tommy is a good man but it's time for my generation to step up and get involved in how our city is run and starting providing some new ideas on how we move forward.
Polls open in Missouri Tuesday, April 4 at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
