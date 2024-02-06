ST. LOUIS -- Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who this month announced she would resign effective June 1, said Tuesday she is leaving office immediately, ending a turbulent tenure marked by frequent criticism, especially from Missouri's Republican leaders.

The sudden announcement created confusion about who is running the prosecutor's office in Missouri's second-largest city. A statement from Gardner's office said she has been working with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on the transition so his office can take over city cases "to prioritize public safety."

But Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who will appoint a replacement, told reporters he'll announce his pick by Friday, and until that person takes over, the Missouri attorney general's office will operate the circuit attorney's office, starting Wednesday.

Parson met earlier Tuesday with Black clergy leaders who urged him to appoint a Black person to the job. The governor was non-committal.

"It's about who I think will go in there and do the best job for the city of St. Louis," he said.

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a statement that Deputy Attorney General Bill Corrigan and other lawyers will be sent to St. Louis "to immediately receive referrals from police and start the process of clearing the backlog of cases until the Governor appoints the newest Circuit Attorney."

Gardner, a Democrat, had been facing an ouster effort by Missouri's attorney general and was under scrutiny from Republican-led state lawmakers when she announced May 4 that she would resign, effective June 1. But on Tuesday, Gardner announced the end of her tenure.

"Ms. Gardner has been committed to serving the people of the City of St. Louis and has done all she can to ensure a smooth transition," the statement read.

Gardner was elected in 2016 to become the city's first Black circuit attorney. She was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable and proactively sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

A series of events this year culminated with her departure.

Bailey filed a lawsuit in February seeking Gardner's ouster on three grounds: failure to prosecute existing cases; failure to file charges in cases brought by police; and failure to confer with and inform victims and their families about the status of cases.

Gardner said Bailey's attack on her was politically and racially motivated.