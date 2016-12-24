All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2016

Kiehne hired as Woodland superintendent

The Woodland School District has chosen Michael Kiehne, currently a principal in Poplar Bluff, as its next superintendent, effective July 1, 2017. Kiehne will replace Dan Schlief, who will retire as of June 30, 2017. Kiehne is principal at Poplar Bluff High School. His experience also includes being superintendent at Richland School...

Linda Redeffer
Michael Kiehne
Michael Kiehne

The Woodland School District has chosen Michael Kiehne, a principal in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, as its next superintendent, effective July 1.

Kiehne will replace Dan Schlief, who will retire as of June 30.

Kiehne is principal at Poplar Bluff High School. His experience includes being superintendent at Richland School.

“It’s an opportunity to be superintendent of schools again in a very strong district,” Kiehne told the Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff. “I have family ties to Woodland. My dad is a graduate of Woodland High School. My family once owned a business in Marble Hill. My mom and dad live 20 minutes from the school.

“So I saw it as an opportunity for me take that next step in my career and just take on something new,” he said.

The Daily American Republic reported Poplar Bluff High School saw a substantial increase in the state’s annual performance review under Kiehne’s leadership, from 75 percent in 2013 to over 90 percent in 2016. The school saw its graduation rate rise from 78.7 percent to 87.2 percent.

Kiehne was chosen from among 18 applicants for the position.

“We put a lot of time and effort into narrowing that down,” said Woodland School Board president Megan Baker. “We met extensively.”

Baker said Kiehne’s experience was the deciding factor in the board’s choice.

“He has multiple years as a superintendent as well as the principal’s position,” she said. “He has worked in rural and large schools. His personality is a good fit for our district. Everybody will like him. He seems to be a good fit for our school.”

Schlief turned in his resignation in July. He has been middle-school principal at Woodland and was superintendent at the Doniphan School District in Ripley County before returning to Woodland as superintendent.

Kiehne previously taught in the Jackson School District, where he also served as the boys varsity basketball coach for three years.

Local News
