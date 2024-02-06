All sections
NewsNovember 15, 2017

Kidney-care center opening in December

Fresenius Kidney Care is relocating to a new building in Cape Girardeau under construction on Farrar Drive. According to Tara Walker, director of operations for central Missouri with Fresenius, the Cape Girardeau facility on Farrar Drive is expected to open in early to mid-December...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A new facility for Fresenius Kidney Care on Farrar Drive is nearing completion.
A new facility for Fresenius Kidney Care on Farrar Drive is nearing completion.Fred Lynch

Fresenius Kidney Care is relocating to a new building in Cape Girardeau under construction on Farrar Drive.

According to Tara Walker, director of operations for central Missouri with Fresenius, the Cape Girardeau facility on Farrar Drive is expected to open in early to mid-December.

The clinic will offer in-center and home-dialysis services; it will be open from Monday through Saturday, Walker said.

Two Fresenius Kidney Care centers operate in Cape Girardeau — one on Broadway and the other at 3250 Gordonville Road.

The location at 1723 Broadway in Cape Girardeau will remain in its current building, but the Gordonville Road clinic will move to the new building, Walker said.

The new building will have more room for in-house services and staff training, Walker added.

Dialysis care is recommended for patients with kidney disease or kidney failure.

The Fresenius clinic will offer in-center hemodialysis, which is the use of an artificial kidney that filters the patient’s blood while at the clinic, and at-home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, which uses the abdominal lining to filter blood rather than a machine.

The clinic also offers patient counseling and information on kidney-transplant surgery. Social-work services and home-training programs for those who are candidates for at-home treatments also are available.

The clinic is accepting new patients, Walker said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

3250 Gordonville Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

1723 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Farrar Drive and Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

