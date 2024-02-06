Kidd's gas station on Broadway looking at major upgrade

Major renovations are in store for Kidd's gas station and convenience store on Broadway, including more pump stations, parking and an upgraded drive-through.
The Cape Girardeau City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss the proposed renovations, after which they approved a special-use permit to allow the project to proceed.
The existing site at the corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard is zoned for general commercial development and has two existing pump islands, four driveways and a drive-through window on the west side of the building.
The proposed renovations would relocate the drive-through window to the east side of the building, thereby wrapping the line of cars around the back of the building instead of crowding the front lot, according to development plans submitted to the city.
The renovations also would reorient the fuel pumps so fueling cars would face perpendicular to Broadway. The number of pumps will be increased from four to eight, and there will be additional parking on the completed lot instead of a fourth driveway.
Existing asphalt and concrete will be replaced with new concrete, and underground fuel storage tanks will be upgraded.
The sidewalks along Broadway and North West End also will be replaced.
The northwest corner of the lot will be reserved for landscaping, and the developer plans to install a sculpture there as well.
The project requires several variances, all of which city staff endorsed after review.
"The proposed development will be a significant improvement over the prior development in terms of architecture, landscaping, and screening," a city staff report found. "Furthermore, the proposed number of pump islands will increase capacity and provide more efficient service for customers."
Reached by phone Tuesday, owner Adam Kidd said he and his associates still are early in the process, and a time frame to finish the project has not been established.
"There's still quite a few things to get ironed out," he said.
