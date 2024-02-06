Kidd's gas station on Broadway looking at major upgrade

Major renovations are in store for Kidd's gas station and convenience store on Broadway, including more pump stations, parking and an upgraded drive-through.

The Cape Girardeau City Council held a public hearing Monday night to discuss the proposed renovations, after which they approved a special-use permit to allow the project to proceed.

The existing site at the corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard is zoned for general commercial development and has two existing pump islands, four driveways and a drive-through window on the west side of the building.

The proposed renovations would relocate the drive-through window to the east side of the building, thereby wrapping the line of cars around the back of the building instead of crowding the front lot, according to development plans submitted to the city.

The renovations also would reorient the fuel pumps so fueling cars would face perpendicular to Broadway. The number of pumps will be increased from four to eight, and there will be additional parking on the completed lot instead of a fourth driveway.

Kidd's gas station and convenience store is seen Tuesday at 1325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Proposed renovations include relocating the drive-through window to the east side of the building. Fred Lynch

Existing asphalt and concrete will be replaced with new concrete, and underground fuel storage tanks will be upgraded.