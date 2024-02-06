All sections
May 2, 2024

Kick-start weekend at Scout Hall’s Backyard Happy Hour(s)

Scout Hall is testing out its new outdoor venue Friday, May 3, with Backyard Happy Hour(s). The happy hours will begin at 4 p.m. when gates open. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Evan Webb Band will perform Friday, May 3, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Evan Webb Band will perform Friday, May 3, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.thescouthall.com

Scout Hall is testing out its new outdoor venue Friday, May 3, with Backyard Happy Hour(s).

The happy hours will begin at 4 p.m. when gates open.

The outdoor bar will be open, and there will be board games waiting on the Biergarten tables for attendees to play throughout the evening.

The Evan Webb Band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for a performance under the stars.

This is a free event, and all ages are welcome.

For more information on events at Scout Hall, visit www.thescouthall.com.

Local News

