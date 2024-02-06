KGIR may return by end of the week

Mississippi River Radio chief engineer Dean Field removes a dummy load from the KGIR antenna while troubleshooting water damage to broadcast equipment Monday at the KGIR transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Flooding at the site knocked the station off the air June 17, leaving KGIR programming to be heard only online. Field said if they are lucky, the station may be able to return to the airwaves by the end of the week. BEN MATTHEWS