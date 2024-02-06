All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 13, 2019

KGIR may return by end of the week

Mississippi River Radio chief engineer Dean Field removes a dummy load from the KGIR antenna while troubleshooting water damage to broadcast equipment Monday at the KGIR transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. ...

Mississippi River Radio chief engineer Dean Field removes a dummy load from the KGIR antenna while troubleshooting water damage to broadcast equipment Monday at the KGIR transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Flooding at the site knocked the station off the air June 17, leaving KGIR programming to be heard only online. Field said if they are lucky, the station may be able to return to the airwaves by the end of the week.
Mississippi River Radio chief engineer Dean Field removes a dummy load from the KGIR antenna while troubleshooting water damage to broadcast equipment Monday at the KGIR transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Flooding at the site knocked the station off the air June 17, leaving KGIR programming to be heard only online. Field said if they are lucky, the station may be able to return to the airwaves by the end of the week.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy