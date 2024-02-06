KGIR is operating again but with weak signal following flood damage

A spokesperson for Cape Girardeau radio station KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, says he hopes the station can resume full power by later this week.

The station was knocked off the air June 17 when flood water damaged the station's transmitter. The transmitter building, located near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, could only be reached by boat for much of the summer during record flooding in Alexander County.

KGIR operations manager Mike Rennick said the station's engineering staff has been working to repair the transmitter and earlier this week the station was able to transmit a "super weak" signal.