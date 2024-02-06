All sections
NewsAugust 15, 2019

KGIR is operating again but with weak signal following flood damage

A spokesperson for Cape Girardeau radio station KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, says he hopes the station can resume full power by later this week. The station was knocked off the air June 17 when flood water damaged the station's transmitter. The transmitter building, located near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, could only be reached by boat for much of the summer during record flooding in Alexander County...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
story image illustation
Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

A spokesperson for Cape Girardeau radio station KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, says he hopes the station can resume full power by later this week.

The station was knocked off the air June 17 when flood water damaged the station's transmitter. The transmitter building, located near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, could only be reached by boat for much of the summer during record flooding in Alexander County.

KGIR operations manager Mike Rennick said the station's engineering staff has been working to repair the transmitter and earlier this week the station was able to transmit a "super weak" signal.

Floodwaters are seen inside the KGIR (SEMO ESPN 1220AM) transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Floodwaters are seen inside the KGIR (SEMO ESPN 1220AM) transmitter building in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Submitted
"Our meters are broke on the transmitter so we don't really know (the signal strength)," Rennick said Wednesday. "It's super weak unless you are very close to the transmitter site. We're still hoping for be back at full power by the end of this week."

At full strength, the station broadcasts with 250 watts of transmitter power.

In addition to its broadcast signal, KGIR also provides its programming online.

