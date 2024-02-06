KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown

After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

She was holding hands with the soon-to-be-announced runner-up, Miss Southern Illinois, Janna Harner of Anna, Illinois.

Once it was clear Hanson had won the title, she said she was overwhelmed.

"I knew that I had prepared for that moment and that I was ready for it. But when they call your name, you just, you can't prepare for that moment. So I kind of fell to the ground. And my mouth was open the whole time," Hanson said.

The Northern Illinois native and Southern Illinois resident was then crowned and given a new sash saying, "Miss Illinois." It's a title she had in her sights since she started competing in the Miss Illinois Teen and Miss America Teen pageants when she was in high school.

Isabelle Hanson waves to the crowd after receiving her crown and sash as Miss Illinois 2021 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June. Submitted by Isabelle Hanson

Those in the Southeast Missouri region might recognize Hanson from their TV screens because she is a reporter and anchor at KFVS News 12 based in Cape Girardeau.

"As Miss Illinois, many, many situations will be thrown at me. I'll have to meet people from all different backgrounds, all different ages. And so being a reporter at KFVS has prepared me for this year's Miss Illinois to do that. So I'm very thankful to the Miss Illinois organization for preparing me to be a reporter and anchor, and then also for KFVS, for preparing me to be Miss Illinois. It's kind of worked hand in hand," Hanson said.