KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown

After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
She was holding hands with the soon-to-be-announced runner-up, Miss Southern Illinois, Janna Harner of Anna, Illinois.
Once it was clear Hanson had won the title, she said she was overwhelmed.
"I knew that I had prepared for that moment and that I was ready for it. But when they call your name, you just, you can't prepare for that moment. So I kind of fell to the ground. And my mouth was open the whole time," Hanson said.
The Northern Illinois native and Southern Illinois resident was then crowned and given a new sash saying, "Miss Illinois." It's a title she had in her sights since she started competing in the Miss Illinois Teen and Miss America Teen pageants when she was in high school.
Those in the Southeast Missouri region might recognize Hanson from their TV screens because she is a reporter and anchor at KFVS News 12 based in Cape Girardeau.
"As Miss Illinois, many, many situations will be thrown at me. I'll have to meet people from all different backgrounds, all different ages. And so being a reporter at KFVS has prepared me for this year's Miss Illinois to do that. So I'm very thankful to the Miss Illinois organization for preparing me to be a reporter and anchor, and then also for KFVS, for preparing me to be Miss Illinois. It's kind of worked hand in hand," Hanson said.
Becoming Miss Illinois means Hanson will compete in the next Miss America pageant and complete a year of service through her social impact initiative.
Hanson said she will be volunteering around the state, mostly by visiting schools to speak about her chosen initiative, the media literacy movement. She said although she didn't grow up with social media at a young age, children nowadays do, which can affect them in many ways. She wants to equip them with skills to critically analyze media messages so they can have a healthy self image and maintain their mental health.
"And so I want to teach children that they are beautiful, just the way they are. They don't have to look a certain way because of an Instagram post. And so that they're aware of kind of what's being put into their hands through Instagram, Facebook, any social media site, and how they can consume it in the best way possible for their overall health and for a better future," Hanson said.
She is also still in awe she will be competing in the upcoming Miss America competition taking place in December. She said she has watched it on TV since she was little, so it's surreal to be preparing for it. She is perfecting her violin performance for the talent portion of the competition. It is a full-circle moment because part of her motivation to join the teen pageants was to perform and get feedback on her violin skills she has practiced since she was 4.
Overall, Hanson is grateful for all the competitors she has met in the Miss Illinois competition and for the organization itself.
Hanson said every one of her fellow contestants in June was given scholarship money going to a current or future education or to student loans. She is thankful to have recently won $11,500 in scholarship money she is applying to her loans. In all of her time competing with the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, she has earned $19,700 in scholarship money.
"I'm so excited. I know that this year is such a big responsibility, and I'm not going to take it lightly," Hanson said. "So, I'm going to put my best foot forward into working for the job of Miss America. It would be pretty exciting to bring the Miss America crown back to Illinois and to the Heartland."