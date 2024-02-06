All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 17, 2021
KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown
After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center...
Sarah Yenesel
Isabelle Hanson reacts to winning the Miss Illinois title while holding hands with the runner up, Miss Southern Illinois, Janna Harner, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.
Isabelle Hanson reacts to winning the Miss Illinois title while holding hands with the runner up, Miss Southern Illinois, Janna Harner, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.Submitted by Isabelle Hanson

After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

She was holding hands with the soon-to-be-announced runner-up, Miss Southern Illinois, Janna Harner of Anna, Illinois.

Once it was clear Hanson had won the title, she said she was overwhelmed.

"I knew that I had prepared for that moment and that I was ready for it. But when they call your name, you just, you can't prepare for that moment. So I kind of fell to the ground. And my mouth was open the whole time," Hanson said.

The Northern Illinois native and Southern Illinois resident was then crowned and given a new sash saying, "Miss Illinois." It's a title she had in her sights since she started competing in the Miss Illinois Teen and Miss America Teen pageants when she was in high school.

Isabelle Hanson waves to the crowd after receiving her crown and sash as Miss Illinois 2021 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.
Isabelle Hanson waves to the crowd after receiving her crown and sash as Miss Illinois 2021 at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.Submitted by Isabelle Hanson

Those in the Southeast Missouri region might recognize Hanson from their TV screens because she is a reporter and anchor at KFVS News 12 based in Cape Girardeau.

"As Miss Illinois, many, many situations will be thrown at me. I'll have to meet people from all different backgrounds, all different ages. And so being a reporter at KFVS has prepared me for this year's Miss Illinois to do that. So I'm very thankful to the Miss Illinois organization for preparing me to be a reporter and anchor, and then also for KFVS, for preparing me to be Miss Illinois. It's kind of worked hand in hand," Hanson said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Becoming Miss Illinois means Hanson will compete in the next Miss America pageant and complete a year of service through her social impact initiative.

Hanson said she will be volunteering around the state, mostly by visiting schools to speak about her chosen initiative, the media literacy movement. She said although she didn't grow up with social media at a young age, children nowadays do, which can affect them in many ways. She wants to equip them with skills to critically analyze media messages so they can have a healthy self image and maintain their mental health.

"And so I want to teach children that they are beautiful, just the way they are. They don't have to look a certain way because of an Instagram post. And so that they're aware of kind of what's being put into their hands through Instagram, Facebook, any social media site, and how they can consume it in the best way possible for their overall health and for a better future," Hanson said.

Isabelle Hanson performs the violin during the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.
Isabelle Hanson performs the violin during the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in June.Submitted by Isabelle Hanson

Miss America

She is also still in awe she will be competing in the upcoming Miss America competition taking place in December. She said she has watched it on TV since she was little, so it's surreal to be preparing for it. She is perfecting her violin performance for the talent portion of the competition. It is a full-circle moment because part of her motivation to join the teen pageants was to perform and get feedback on her violin skills she has practiced since she was 4.

Overall, Hanson is grateful for all the competitors she has met in the Miss Illinois competition and for the organization itself.

Hanson said every one of her fellow contestants in June was given scholarship money going to a current or future education or to student loans. She is thankful to have recently won $11,500 in scholarship money she is applying to her loans. In all of her time competing with the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization, she has earned $19,700 in scholarship money.

"I'm so excited. I know that this year is such a big responsibility, and I'm not going to take it lightly," Hanson said. "So, I'm going to put my best foot forward into working for the job of Miss America. It would be pretty exciting to bring the Miss America crown back to Illinois and to the Heartland."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy