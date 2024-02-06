All sections
NewsJune 22, 2023

Key card helped teens access St. Louis party that ended in fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS -- No one has been charged yet in a fatal shooting at a downtown St. Louis building where keycard and a propped-open door allowed teenagers to access an office and party, officials said Wednesday.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said police don't know who let the teenagers in or if the keycard was stolen, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"Somehow, somebody got a keycard to get the front door open and they propped the door open to allow these people in," Oswald said. "Unfortunately, it went downhill from there."

One teenager died and 10 others were wounded in the Sunday shooting. Police initially counted only nine survivors.

Survivors range from age 15 to 19, and injuries include multiple gunshot wounds and grazings. One of the teens suffered spinal injuries after being trampled as people fled the shooting.

Police are still searching for at least three gunmen, the newspaper reported.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said a 17 year old who had a gun at the party was arrested Sunday. But Wall said he has since been released to a parent because it's not illegal for teenagers to carry a firearm in Missouri. Wall said police haven't been able to tie the teen to the shooting.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

