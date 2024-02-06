ST. LOUIS -- No one has been charged yet in a fatal shooting at a downtown St. Louis building where keycard and a propped-open door allowed teenagers to access an office and party, officials said Wednesday.

St. Louis Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said police don't know who let the teenagers in or if the keycard was stolen, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"Somehow, somebody got a keycard to get the front door open and they propped the door open to allow these people in," Oswald said. "Unfortunately, it went downhill from there."