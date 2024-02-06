Key ACA insurer urges gov't to keep customer subsidies

One of the biggest insurers in the Affordable Care Act's marketplaces is warning the federal government it must preserve cost-sharing payments for low-income customers to avoid hurting millions of people.

Centene Corp. said Tuesday a better-than-expected performance in those individual insurance markets prompted it to beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and raise its forecast for 2017.

But chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, like other insurance executives, is worried about the fate of cost-sharing reduction payments that ease expenses such as deductibles for people with low incomes. Money for those payments has made it into congressional bills that aim to dismantle the Obama-era law, but the fate of that legislation is uncertain.

Republicans have challenged those payments in court, and President Donald Trump has offered no guarantees they will continue beyond this month.

Neidorff said those payments and some other government support will be crucial to stabilize the exchanges, which have been marred by dwindling choices and soaring prices.

"Any intentional act to stop these ... payments does not advance the debate on how to fix our health-care delivery system," he said. "It only hurts the millions of Americans who currently have affordable health-care insurance in the marketplace.

"The leadership in Washington bears the responsibility to ensure that is not happening."

Centene covers more than 1 million people through the law's state-based health-insurance exchanges, which let people shop for coverage and then buy a plan with help from an income-based tax credit. While big national carriers such as UnitedHealth and Aetna have retreated from this market, Centene has switched to growth mode.

The St. Louis-based insurer plans to expand next year into exchanges in Nevada, Kansas and Missouri, with growth in its home state filling a void in 25 counties that had no exchange choices for shoppers.

Analysts have said Centene does well on the exchanges because it sticks with customers it knows. The insurer specializes in managing the state- and federally-funded Medicaid program for the poor. On the exchanges, it markets to low-income customers in areas where it has a Medicaid presence.