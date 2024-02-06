Kentucky shooting suspect remains in juvenile court

BENTON, Ky. -- The 15-year-old accused in a school shooting that killed two students and left 18 others bleeding and broken remains cloaked in the secrecy of juvenile court, where his initial hearing on preliminary charges of murder and assault was scheduled on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they won't publicly identify the teenager until they get permission to try him as an adult. Meanwhile, they're gathering evidence for a grand jury, hoping to discover why he fired into a crowd of his classmates, all 14 to 18 years old, as they waited for the morning bell inside Marshall County High School on Tuesday.

The aftermath has been overwhelming in a community where practically everyone knows each other -- Benton, the nearest town, has about 4,300 residents, and the entire county has just 31,000 people or so.

The county's elementary and middle schools reopened Thursday in an effort to "get back to normalcy," after superintendent Trent Lovett invited parents to come along with their younger children, to help manage their grief.