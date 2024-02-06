All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 26, 2018

Kentucky shooting suspect remains in juvenile court

BENTON, Ky. -- The 15-year-old accused in a school shooting that killed two students and left 18 others bleeding and broken remains cloaked in the secrecy of juvenile court, where his initial hearing on preliminary charges of murder and assault was scheduled on Thursday...

By ROBERT RAY ~ Associated Press
People attend a vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Thursday at Mike Miller County Park in Benton, Kentucky. The 15-year-old accused of the fatal shooting Tuesday, which killed two students and left more than a dozen injured, was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.
People attend a vigil for the victims of a fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Thursday at Mike Miller County Park in Benton, Kentucky. The 15-year-old accused of the fatal shooting Tuesday, which killed two students and left more than a dozen injured, was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.Robert Ray ~ Associated Press

BENTON, Ky. -- The 15-year-old accused in a school shooting that killed two students and left 18 others bleeding and broken remains cloaked in the secrecy of juvenile court, where his initial hearing on preliminary charges of murder and assault was scheduled on Thursday.

Prosecutors said they won't publicly identify the teenager until they get permission to try him as an adult. Meanwhile, they're gathering evidence for a grand jury, hoping to discover why he fired into a crowd of his classmates, all 14 to 18 years old, as they waited for the morning bell inside Marshall County High School on Tuesday.

The aftermath has been overwhelming in a community where practically everyone knows each other -- Benton, the nearest town, has about 4,300 residents, and the entire county has just 31,000 people or so.

The county's elementary and middle schools reopened Thursday in an effort to "get back to normalcy," after superintendent Trent Lovett invited parents to come along with their younger children, to help manage their grief.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But the high school -- still a crime scene -- remained closed and Lovett had no word Wednesday on when classes there might resume.

Two more patients were released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, spokeswoman Kristin Smart said Thursday. Two male patients are still being treated at the hospital -- one who is in critical but stable condition and the other who is in stable condition, Smart said.

Until authorities know why the shooter opened fire, a prosecutor said Wednesday, they can't yet add charges of attempted murder to the two murder charges he faces, even though more than a dozen other students suffered bullet wounds. Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said the preliminary charges of first-degree assault carry the same penalty.

"Attempted murder is an offense which takes into account motive and specific intent," Darnall said. Assault simply requires a "serious physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument. So as of right now, we believe that the better case is an assault first charge as opposed to attempted murder."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy