NewsMay 24, 2024

Kentucky man faces weapons charge stemming from traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

Andra D. Jennings Jr., 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after an arrest Monday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau...

Southeast Missourian
Andra D. Jennings Jr.
Andra D. Jennings Jr.

Andra D. Jennings Jr., 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after an arrest Monday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau.

Police pulled over a vehicle in Cape Girardeau for what was described as a “felony stop” in a probable-cause statement related to the charges.

Jennings was riding in the back seat of the car, the document said, and when pulled out of the car, police say Jennings told them he had a gun in the pocket of his pants. Jennings had been convicted of felony aggravated assault in Tennessee in 2016, according to the statement.

He was ordered held in lieu of a $25,000 surety bond by Judge Frank Miller.

