Kent Library at Southeast offering curbside pickup

Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University is offering curbside pickup for students to access library resources.
According to the university’s website, students may fill out an online form to request books or DVDs, and will reserve a time to pick up the materials.
Students will need to show a Southeast ID or other photo ID at pickup.
For more information, contact the library’s circulation desk at (573) 651-2232.
