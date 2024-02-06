Kenny Rogers Children's Center marks 50 years ahead of 42nd telethon

SIKESTON, Mo. -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, which has provided occupational, physical and speech therapy to children throughout the area at no cost to the families served.

The Kenny Rogers Children's Center Telethon will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Miner Convention Center, and there will be many activities to partake in throughout the day.

Given that the center is celebrating its 50th anniversary, executive director Michelle Fayette said it only seems fitting to share some of its history.

According to Fayette, Helen Shelton and Tom Richey worked hard to get the building ready for use in 1973.

Shelton was the mother of a child with cerebral palsy who needed physical therapy, and there wasn't a facility nearby that provided pediatric therapy, so she took all of this on herself to attend seminars, read important information, and talk with others to learn the fundamentals required to provide these services.

Richey was working at Missouri Delta Medical Center's Regional Center when he saw a file cabinet with a few files of children with severe disabilities. He started doing evaluations on those children one Saturday morning every month. Soon, he was doing evaluations every Saturday.

The Scott-Mississippi-New Madrid Counties United Cerebral Palsy Center opened in September 1974 at the Sikeston Regional Center for the Developmentally Disabled. At the time, there were five clients, one paid employee, two foster grandparents and many other volunteers.

Fayette, who has been with the Center since December 2002, said that in 1977, Kenny Rogers was a featured performer at the 25th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Fayette said Rogers developed quite a relationship with the Jaycees and was impressed with what all they were doing for the community.

"He really built quite a relationship with the Jaycees," Fayette said. "The first thing he did was donate an Arabian stallion to the Jaycees, and told the Jaycees to use the proceeds from the sale of that horse for a worthwhile cause in our community. And that's when the Jaycees partnered with us."

The Jaycees chose to allocate the proceeds to the construction of a new center, and the stallion was then auctioned off for $75,000, offering seed money for future projects.

Throughout the years, Rogers continued to return to Sikeston, for his benefit concert events, raising thousands of dollars.

The center's name was formally changed to the Kenny Rogers Children's Center in 2000 to reflect the fact it served children with a wide range of disorders, not only cerebral palsy.

Fayette said even though this is the center's 50th anniversary of providing services, it's the 42nd telethon event.

"It's the 50th year of us providing services to children," she said. "What the telethon does is enable us to get through the summer to pay our bills and meet payroll through the summer when schools are not in session. Our revenue goes down to almost nothing, and we still give people that need to be paid."