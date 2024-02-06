Kennett teacher charged with felony sexual contact with student

KENNETT, Mo. — Kennett police were notified Friday, Jan. 20, by Kennett school officials concerning a high school teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
According to Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, the investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Lindsey B. Marshall of Kennett.
Marshall, a Spanish teacher at the high school, has been charged with two counts of felony sexual conduct with a student.
