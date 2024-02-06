Kennett police investigating a homicide; 1 arrested

KENNETT, Mo. — Authorities in Kennett are investigating an apparent homicide.

About 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Kennett police officer was flagged down by a resident who said there was a dead person on his couch in the 400 block of Shady Lane.

The officer entered the residence through an open front door and saw a body lying on the couch. The person later was identified as Akeem D. Nelson, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.