Kennett police investigating a homicide; 1 arrested

KENNETT, Mo. — Authorities in Kennett are investigating an apparent homicide.
About 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Kennett police officer was flagged down by a resident who said there was a dead person on his couch in the 400 block of Shady Lane.
The officer entered the residence through an open front door and saw a body lying on the couch. The person later was identified as Akeem D. Nelson, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. No other arrests are expected.
The case is being investigated by the Kennett Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Pertinent address:
400 block of Shady Lane, Kennett, Mo.
