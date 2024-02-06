Kennett planning events during total solar eclipse in April

KENNETT, Mo. — The City of Kennett will be in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse in the spring, and the Kennett Chamber of Commerce is planning events to take advantage of being a prime viewing area for the rare event, which is now just over 130 days away.

On April 8, a partial eclipse will begin in Kennett at 25 seconds after 12:39 p.m., and the total eclipse will occur 14 seconds after 1:57 p.m.

For a total of 2 minutes and 16 seconds midday, the sky will go completely dark as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun. Nocturnal wildlife will awake, insects will sing as if it is nighttime, and the temperature may drop up to 10 degrees.

It will be the last time until 2044 that a solar eclipse is visible in the United States. For many, it will be the last chance to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse from the Bootheel in their lifetimes.