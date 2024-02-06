Kennett planning events during total solar eclipse in April

KENNETT, Mo. — The City of Kennett will be in the path of totality of the upcoming solar eclipse in the spring, and the Kennett Chamber of Commerce is planning events to take advantage of being a prime viewing area for the rare event, which is now just over 130 days away.
On April 8, a partial eclipse will begin in Kennett at 25 seconds after 12:39 p.m., and the total eclipse will occur 14 seconds after 1:57 p.m.
For a total of 2 minutes and 16 seconds midday, the sky will go completely dark as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun. Nocturnal wildlife will awake, insects will sing as if it is nighttime, and the temperature may drop up to 10 degrees.
It will be the last time until 2044 that a solar eclipse is visible in the United States. For many, it will be the last chance to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse from the Bootheel in their lifetimes.
"Save the date on April 8, and save that weekend, because we're expecting a good time," Chamber executive director Danny Ray said. "Get your glasses, look for more merchandise, and check out the website for more tips and info about the eclipse."
Ray said safety and education is paramount leading up to the event. As of now, the Chamber is working in cooperation with several organizations including local schools and the City of Kennett to make it as much fun as possible.
Special eclipse viewing glasses are required to safely watch the eclipse, and customized Kennett glasses are available to purchase for just $1 at the Chamber of Commerce building, 1601 1st St. Beginning on Friday, Dec. 1, custom Kennett eclipse T-shirts will be available for purchase online.
Keep an eye on the countdown and look for more information as merch is available and events are announced by visiting www.kennett mo.com/eclipse.
The Chamber is still in the planning phase of preparing the town for the eclipse, and news about viewing areas and additional festivities to take place that weekend will be announced soon on social media.
