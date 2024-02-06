Kennett man sentenced to prison for drugs, firearm

A Kennett, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says Steven Chunn, 40, will serve the sentence for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

At the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Chunn to the term.