Kennett man held in alleged Cape incidents

Police said that Sunday, Oct. 29, officers responded to a call in reference to a weapons violation at the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. When officers arrived, a victim told them that a man had attempted to open the back door of the residence, but when the victim approached the door, the suspect ran away. According to the release, officers made contact with another victim at the scene who said the suspect entered the victim’s front door and demanded money, but the victim told the suspect he had no money to give.

Police allege a third victim came forward from the 2100 block of William Street and told them Evans pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. After the victim refused to give any money, Evans left. Officers found Evans in the 2100 block of William. Evans ran from the officers, but they apprehended him after a short foot pursuit, according to the news release. Officers say they found a loaded firearm in Evans’ possession.

Evans does not have a previous criminal record, according to Missouri’s online database.