Kennett man arrested following hostage situation

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath.
Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team, were involved.
Kennett resident Kenneth Lee Canday was arrested early Tuesday morning, Jan. 30, accused of holding two people hostage at the residence.
Senath police chief Omar Karnes stated the situation escalated while Canday was being served with a warrant.
Around 8 p.m., Canday released one of the hostages.
After hours of negotiations, the SWAT team moved in and rescued the second hostage.
Canday was subsequently arrested and is being held in the Dunklin County jail, with no bond, facing multiple charges.
“It ended peacefully, and no one was injured,” Karnes said. “That’s the main thing.
