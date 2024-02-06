All sections
August 4, 2017

Kennett man accused of letting dog kill cat he held

Associated Press

KENNETT, Mo. -- A Kennett man is facing a felony animal-abuse count after allegedly purposely letting his dog kill a cat by tearing it in half.

Dunklin County prosecutors also have charged Zachary Burns with felony harassment.

The Kennett Humane Department said a woman told police July 25 she saw Burns grab her cat and let his dog attack and kill the animal while Burns held the cat by its hind legs. The victim told police she could not stop Burns, who thought the killing of the cat "was funny."

The dog had survived being shot by a Kennett officer in 2016 after the officer said it tried to attack him.

Online court records don't show if Burns has an attorney.

Pertinent address:

Kennett, Mo.

