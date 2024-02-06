Kennett man accused of letting dog kill cat he held

KENNETT, Mo. -- A Kennett man is facing a felony animal-abuse count after allegedly purposely letting his dog kill a cat by tearing it in half.

Dunklin County prosecutors also have charged Zachary Burns with felony harassment.

The Kennett Humane Department said a woman told police July 25 she saw Burns grab her cat and let his dog attack and kill the animal while Burns held the cat by its hind legs. The victim told police she could not stop Burns, who thought the killing of the cat "was funny."