NewsJune 22, 2020
Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project announces plans for new hospital
KENNETT, Mo. — There has been a major revision in MainstreetVentures LLC's Certificate of Need "Letter of Intent" in regards to the developer's proposed Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project to reestablish a primary care hospital in Kennett. In a statement released Friday, Kerry Noble, consultant for MainstreetVentures, said, "I am very pleased to announce that we have modified our Letter of Intent for a Certificate of Need to reflect that the Project Development will now be comprised of the construction of a new 70,000[-square-foot] hospital structure to accommodate the planned 49 bed acute care full service hospital in lieu of using the existing hospital facility.".
Delta Dunklin Democrat
Pictured from left, Kennett (Missouri) City Light Gas & Water's David Wilkins, Alderman Jake McKuin, Alderman, Bob Hancock, Dr. Timothy McPherson, Stan Morris and MainstreetVentures consultant Kerry Noble pose for a photo Friday at the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett.
Pictured from left, Kennett (Missouri) City Light Gas & Water's David Wilkins, Alderman Jake McKuin, Alderman, Bob Hancock, Dr. Timothy McPherson, Stan Morris and MainstreetVentures consultant Kerry Noble pose for a photo Friday at the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett.

KENNETT, Mo. — There has been a major revision in MainstreetVentures LLC’s Certificate of Need “Letter of Intent” in regards to the developer’s proposed Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project to reestablish a primary care hospital in Kennett.

In a statement released Friday, Kerry Noble, consultant for MainstreetVentures, said, “I am very pleased to announce that we have modified our Letter of Intent for a Certificate of Need to reflect that the Project Development will now be comprised of the construction of a new 70,000[-square-foot] hospital structure to accommodate the planned 49 bed acute care full service hospital in lieu of using the existing hospital facility.”

Previously, the “Letter of Intent” would have sought approval for the renovation of the building that once housed Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center, which closed in June 2018. Following more evaluation, Noble said “it was determined that it would be in the best interest of the citizens of Kennett and the surrounding area that medical services be delivered in the most modern, technologically advanced and cost efficient physical environment possible.” As a result, the plan will be to demolish the existing hospital building and replace with a new state-of-the-art energy-efficient facility.

Noble also said there are many advantages to this approach, including that all new hospital building construction and safety code requirements will be met, including seismic requirements, eliminating the need to seek exemptions; the new structure would allow for a more up-to-date interior configuration, with more emphasis on shorter inpatient stays and more outpatient testing/treatment; a high efficiency HVAC system, providing for low utility costs and more temperature control throughout the facility; and a new facility will not require as much maintenance and repair.

The Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project CON No. 5795 HS application will be submitted to the Missouri Facilities Review Committee on July 2, with a final determination as to its approval expected in mid-September.

The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Missouri, is seen in this file photo.
The former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Missouri, is seen in this file photo.
