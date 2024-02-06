KENNETT, Mo. — There has been a major revision in MainstreetVentures LLC’s Certificate of Need “Letter of Intent” in regards to the developer’s proposed Kennett Hospital Revitalization Project to reestablish a primary care hospital in Kennett.

In a statement released Friday, Kerry Noble, consultant for MainstreetVentures, said, “I am very pleased to announce that we have modified our Letter of Intent for a Certificate of Need to reflect that the Project Development will now be comprised of the construction of a new 70,000[-square-foot] hospital structure to accommodate the planned 49 bed acute care full service hospital in lieu of using the existing hospital facility.”

Previously, the “Letter of Intent” would have sought approval for the renovation of the building that once housed Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center, which closed in June 2018. Following more evaluation, Noble said “it was determined that it would be in the best interest of the citizens of Kennett and the surrounding area that medical services be delivered in the most modern, technologically advanced and cost efficient physical environment possible.” As a result, the plan will be to demolish the existing hospital building and replace with a new state-of-the-art energy-efficient facility.