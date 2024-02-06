KENNETT, Mo. — A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse.

Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26, was arrested Wednesday, Feb.1, and faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

According to a probable-clause affidavit, on Monday, Jan. 30, the Kennett Police Department received information Johnson had been having a relationship with the student.