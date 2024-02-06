KENNETT, Mo. — A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse.
Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26, was arrested Wednesday, Feb.1, and faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.
According to a probable-clause affidavit, on Monday, Jan. 30, the Kennett Police Department received information Johnson had been having a relationship with the student.
Officers spoke with the alleged victim, who stated the relationship had been going on since October.
The alleged victim said several of the encounters happened in Johnson's office.
Johnson has been set with a $40,000 bond and is required not to have contact with children younger than 17.
