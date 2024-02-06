Kennett Board of Public Works, Evergy bringing solar farm to city

KENNETT, Mo. — The Kennett Board of Public Works (KBPW), in conjunction with Evergy Energy Partners, plans to break ground on a 30-acre solar array in 2024, which will generate more than 5 megawatts of energy to power nearly 1,000 homes in Kennett.

The project comprises 7,800 individual solar panels, which will be installed on 30 acres of city-owned land, south of County Road 508 and west of County Road 551. It will provide enough electricity to power 965 homes and serve up to 15% of the City of Kennett's peak demand, according to a news release, .

"KBPW chose Evergy Energy Partners through a competitive request for proposals (RFP) process to choose a solar energy solution that benefited the entire community," the release stated. "KBPW is committed to a sustainable future while understanding the importance of ensuring affordable power."

KBPW CEO Jamie Chitester said he expects customers to see a decrease in cost for their electric rates once the solar array is operational.

"The cost of power that we'll get out of that is roughly $26," Chitester described. "Last month, power was running $33 on average, just for a ballpark. There will be times when it's cheaper, but there are times in the summer when it is $180."

In all, he said the average cost of power over the next 30 years will continue to be around $26. Chitester said he also expects the project to fully pay for itself in due time. A study done on a smaller scale showed the project could have a "15-year payoff" and, because the panels have about a 30- to 35-year life span, there could potentially be around 15 years of "essentially free" power.