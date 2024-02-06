Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show

KENNETT, Mo. — The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors.

Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro, competed against four other contestants in the gingerbread-centered competition.

A packed house viewed the show on a 110-inch blow up screen provided by Sparklight. Guests adhered to the dress code, which was fun to formal, and included everything from holiday pajamas to flowing Christmas gowns.

Kennett Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Combs opened the event with a brief message, saying, "Like so many of you, I have personally experienced Chad's giving heart again and again."