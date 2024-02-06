All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2022
Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show
KENNETT, Mo. — The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro, competed against four other contestants in the gingerbread-centered competition...
Jeff Dorris
Chad Stone, a local baker and owner of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, Missouri, won on an episode of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge". A red carpet premier viewing of the episode was held Sunday night, Nov. 13, at the Opera House in Kennett.Submitted

KENNETT, Mo. — The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors.

Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro, competed against four other contestants in the gingerbread-centered competition.

A packed house viewed the show on a 110-inch blow up screen provided by Sparklight. Guests adhered to the dress code, which was fun to formal, and included everything from holiday pajamas to flowing Christmas gowns.

Kennett Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Combs opened the event with a brief message, saying, "Like so many of you, I have personally experienced Chad's giving heart again and again."

Combs continued, "Chad is a constant champion for our community. Kennett is blessed to have Chad as a business owner and I am thankful to call him a friend."

"Everyone in this room is here for one reason and that is to see Chad win," Combs added.

Aside from bringing home the coveted Golden Ornament trophy, Stone was awarded $10,000 as the grand prize winner.

Missy Norred Photography was on hand capturing all the red carpet moments, and all donations and proceeds for the event went to the Kennett Humane Department.

"I've always had a support system here," said Stone. "Kennett will always be home."

