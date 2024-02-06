Kennett baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

KENNETT, Mo. — Chad Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, is returning to Food Network next week in a new holiday gingerbread challenge.

Stone recently shared on the special and reflected on his career as a chef.

"A couple of years ago I competed in the 'Holiday Gingerbread Showdown' on the Food Network," Stone said. "It was the first of its kind and I was on the first episode."

Stone said things didn't go quite as planned.

"It was a good experience though," he said. "I was more nervous the first time. I didn't know what to expect."

Stone continued, "This time, I felt more like a professional. I've seen the cameras, been there, done that."

Stone said the producers reached out and asked whether he wanted to appear on "Christmas Cookie Challenge".

"I had done another show in the past and it was canceled because of COVID," Stone said. "I was quarantined in New Orleans."

"I took all this gingerbread down there and one of the judges caught COVID," he said. "They stopped filming and I got a free week's vacation in New Orleans."

Subsequently, the producer called Stone personally and told him that at the next opportunity he'd be the first they would call.

"They green-lighted the special and they told me build them something new out of gingerbread," Stone said. "I figured everyone's going to do a house, so I built a dress out of gingerbread — a life size dress."

A gingerbread dress fashioned by Chad Stone for the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", set to air Sunday, Nov. 13. Jeff Dorris ~ Delta Dunklin Democrat

Stone sent it over and was told they needed a gingerbread piece.

"I told them the dress is gingerbread," Stone said. "He put me on hold and a different voice came on and said,'You're on the show.' It was that simple."

Stone reflected on his career and his talent for decorating with food.