Kennett baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

KENNETT, Mo. — Chad Stone, owner/operator of Sweet Mayhem Bakery & Bistro in Kennett, is returning to Food Network next week in a new holiday gingerbread challenge.
Stone recently shared on the special and reflected on his career as a chef.
"A couple of years ago I competed in the 'Holiday Gingerbread Showdown' on the Food Network," Stone said. "It was the first of its kind and I was on the first episode."
Stone said things didn't go quite as planned.
"It was a good experience though," he said. "I was more nervous the first time. I didn't know what to expect."
Stone continued, "This time, I felt more like a professional. I've seen the cameras, been there, done that."
Stone said the producers reached out and asked whether he wanted to appear on "Christmas Cookie Challenge".
"I had done another show in the past and it was canceled because of COVID," Stone said. "I was quarantined in New Orleans."
"I took all this gingerbread down there and one of the judges caught COVID," he said. "They stopped filming and I got a free week's vacation in New Orleans."
Subsequently, the producer called Stone personally and told him that at the next opportunity he'd be the first they would call.
"They green-lighted the special and they told me build them something new out of gingerbread," Stone said. "I figured everyone's going to do a house, so I built a dress out of gingerbread — a life size dress."
Stone sent it over and was told they needed a gingerbread piece.
"I told them the dress is gingerbread," Stone said. "He put me on hold and a different voice came on and said,'You're on the show.' It was that simple."
Stone reflected on his career and his talent for decorating with food.
"You could ask one of my first bosses in Kennett, Cathy Jeffers, at Dairy Queen," Stone said. "I worked for them when I was 16. I just started making stuff for them.
"I always knew I was artistic," Stone stated. "I'm not a drawer, or a painter. I like to build stuff. I like to create stuff with my hands, and I love food. I just put those two together."
Stone said, "I see the beauty in ordinary things. I can take a tree limb and a balloon and I can make an art piece out of it."
Stone said he loves to make food that makes people say, "Wow! How did he do that?"
Stone is planning quite the extravaganza for the holiday special.
"On Sunday, Nov. 13, we're going to have a red carpet premiere at the Opera House," he said. "I want to tie in a fundraising event with it. The plan is to ask for a $5 ticket/donation that will go to the Kennett Humane Department. I want to give back to the community that's given me so much."
Stone said the dress code will be fun to formal.
"You can wear Christmas pajamas or you can wear a full length gown," he said. "We're going to have a best-dressed competition, so the more creative the better."
Stone said the red carpet will feature a photo opportunity.
"We'll have light, and sparkles, and it might actually snow in the Opera House," he said.
The premiere event will also offer light appetizers and plenty of drinks, including beer and wine.
"Sparklight has generously set us up and sponsored the event with a stream of the episode on a 110-inch blow-up screen," Stone said. "Everyone's invited. We'll just go until we reach capacity."
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and everyone should be seated by 6:30 p.m.
Stone stressed the importance of maintaining hometown pride.
"I've always had a support system here, even when I was selling cookies out of the back of my car," Stone said. "It's always the place I go to. Kennett will always be home. It's where it all started."
"Christmas Cookie Challenge" will air at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on Food Network.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.