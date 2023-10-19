Kenneth Haskin recognized by Ingram's Magazine

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin has been named among the "50 Missourians You Should Know" by Ingram's Magazine.
"I believe public service is a calling. It is an opportunity to be a part of something greater than oneself. I work with the most amazing teammates and our goal is to make life better for the people in this community. Although I've only been here two years, to be acknowledged by Ingram's tells us that we're making a positive impact on people's lives," Haskin said.
The magazine, which covers business-related matters in Missouri and Kansas, praises Haskin for his efforts to balance the city budget and implement a strategic, conservative spending plan to boost economic growth.
"This is not about me; it is about the staff, the council and previous councils before us who come in everyday and work hard on behalf of the citizens of this town. I am just one piece of a grand pie. The citizens of this city have been very gracious and kind," he said.
Haskin characterized his vision for Cape Girardeau by hope, optimism and a shared commitment to the future.
"The key is to build an organizational culture that reflects the will of the people we serve. Although we need to add a few more components to personnel, I am certainly optimistic in the direction that staff is headed," he said.
Investing in the City's infrastructure has always been a top priority and Haskin wishes to continue this crucial effort.
"Investing in infrastructure, streets, water/sewer projects, rehabbing an old, outdated water treatment plant and continued focus on employee compensation/equipment and technology remain important to us," he added.
While reflecting on the challenges of his role, Haskin recognized the path to progress can be demanding.
"Although we are proud of our recent historic investments in our employees, technology and equipment, this will always be challenging. This was true 30 years ago, and it remains the same today."
