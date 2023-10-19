Kenneth Haskin recognized by Ingram's Magazine

Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin has been named among the "50 Missourians You Should Know" by Ingram's Magazine.

"I believe public service is a calling. It is an opportunity to be a part of something greater than oneself. I work with the most amazing teammates and our goal is to make life better for the people in this community. Although I've only been here two years, to be acknowledged by Ingram's tells us that we're making a positive impact on people's lives," Haskin said.

The magazine, which covers business-related matters in Missouri and Kansas, praises Haskin for his efforts to balance the city budget and implement a strategic, conservative spending plan to boost economic growth.

"This is not about me; it is about the staff, the council and previous councils before us who come in everyday and work hard on behalf of the citizens of this town. I am just one piece of a grand pie. The citizens of this city have been very gracious and kind," he said.

Haskin characterized his vision for Cape Girardeau by hope, optimism and a shared commitment to the future.