Kenneth Frymire

Katherine A. Frymire, 58, of Jackson died Friday, March 1, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home, with her brother, Pastor Danny Robbins, officiating.
Burial will be in Grassy Friendship Cemetery in Grassy.
