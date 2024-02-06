All sections
NewsMay 25, 2019

Kelso under boil water order

All residents of Kelso, Missouri, are under a mandatory boil water order until further notice, Larry McClain, chairman of the board of Kelso, said Friday. McClain said the order was made by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He did not specify the trigger, only saying it was based on DNR readings...

Southeast Missourian

All residents of Kelso, Missouri, are under a mandatory boil water order until further notice, Larry McClain, chairman of the board of Kelso, said Friday.

McClain said the order was made by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He did not specify the trigger, only saying it was based on DNR readings.

During boil water orders, DNR recommends water used for cleaning food, drinking or brushing teeth to be boiled vigorously for 3 minutes prior to use. DNR also recommends disinfecting dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them for at least 1 minute in clean tap water containing 1 teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. Bath water does not need to be boiled, though DNR suggests consulting a physician if a person has cuts or rashes.

For more information, call (573) 264-1132.

Local News
