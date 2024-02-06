All sections
NewsDecember 14, 2017

Kelso resident brings home $60K in lottery winnings

Kelso, Missouri, resident James Westrich won a $60,000 prize from the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash Draw Game. Westrich purchased the winning ticket for the Nov. 28 drawing at Discount Liquor in Scott City, and used Quick Pick to have his numbers randomly selected, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery...

Southeast Missourian

Kelso, Missouri, resident James Westrich won a $60,000 prize from the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash Draw Game.

Westrich purchased the winning ticket for the Nov. 28 drawing at Discount Liquor in Scott City, and used Quick Pick to have his numbers randomly selected, according to a news release from the Missouri Lottery.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000 that have reached $988,000. Westrich is the 485th Lottery player to win a Show Me Cash jackpot since sales for the draw game began in 2008, the release stated.

In fiscal year 2017, public-education programs and institutions in Scott County received more than $457,000 based on Lottery sales from across the state, according to the release.

Pertinent address:

Discount Liquor, Scott City, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

