Kelly welcomes new school district superintendent

BENTON, Mo. — Nearly 100 people turned out to meet Scott County “Kelly” School District’s new superintendent during a welcome reception Sunday in the high school gymnasium.
After he was introduced by Kelly School Board president David Brashear, Kevin Cogdill spoke briefly to the crowd, which included parents, current and former students, faculty and staff members and community members. Cogdill’s two sons — one a college junior and the other a high school senior — were also on hand for the occasion.
Cogdill said he felt honored and blessed to be at the helm of Kelly schools, and when offered the position, he definitely wanted to be a part of the team.
“Over the last eight months, I was able to come to Kelly and be incognito,” Cogdill told the crowd. “I was able to stop at various places in the community. I will tell you: The reputation of this district is strong.”
Cogdill said Friday he had a conversation with someone and asked the person what they want for the district.
“They want to be the best,” Cogdill said. “I will tell you, my only goal is to create a system that is the envy of the rest of the schools around us. You don’t have to have a lot of money; I promise you that. All you have to have is dedicated officials like you have in Kelly — and creativity. Only thinking within the four walls of the room isn’t enough. We have to use the creativity to solve issues as they arise.”
In closing, Cogdill recited lines from a poem by American author Edward Everett Hale: “‘I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something.’ ... To the faculty, staff, community: I guarantee you that, together, we can do something, and we can do something big.”
Cogdill said he looks forward to developing new relationships and friendships in the coming weeks and months.
“I’m excited about this year,” Cogdill said. “My door is open. Please, come and visit.”
“We’re excited,” Brashear said on behalf of the school board, following Cogdill’s remarks. “This is good for our community and faculty and staff, and we want to continue to the tradition and excellence of Kelly schools.”
Cogdill officially began his duties as Kelly’s superintendent July 1. He comes to the district after working 29 years in the Marissa Community Unit School District 40 in Marissa, Illinois, where he taught for five years before becoming the elementary principal. After 10 years as principal, Cogdill said the Marissa School Board called him to take over as superintendent — a position he then held for 14 years before joining the Kelly district.
The new superintendent said his overall objective is to ensure everyone understands communication is the key.
“I’m a communicator,” Cogdill said. “I believe in the win-win philosophy. I believe there are no problems that cannot be solved if you sit down and communicate in a rational, positive manner.”
Cogdill said he first spoke to Kelly faculty and staff members in the spring. He and the school board are also planning to host a breakfast for faculty and staff before the new school year begins.
Parents and students will have other opportunities to meet the new superintendent, such as the district-wide back-to-school open house at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 and the first day of classes Aug. 15.
“The board of education members have a right sense of responsibility to the community and to the kids, and we gel as far as not only our personalities but our philosophy: ‘Kids first,’” Cogdill said. “Decisions will be made for what is best for the kids.”
