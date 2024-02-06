Kelly welcomes new school district superintendent

BENTON, Mo. — Nearly 100 people turned out to meet Scott County “Kelly” School District’s new superintendent during a welcome reception Sunday in the high school gymnasium.

After he was introduced by Kelly School Board president David Brashear, Kevin Cogdill spoke briefly to the crowd, which included parents, current and former students, faculty and staff members and community members. Cogdill’s two sons — one a college junior and the other a high school senior — were also on hand for the occasion.

Cogdill said he felt honored and blessed to be at the helm of Kelly schools, and when offered the position, he definitely wanted to be a part of the team.

“Over the last eight months, I was able to come to Kelly and be incognito,” Cogdill told the crowd. “I was able to stop at various places in the community. I will tell you: The reputation of this district is strong.”

Cogdill said Friday he had a conversation with someone and asked the person what they want for the district.

“They want to be the best,” Cogdill said. “I will tell you, my only goal is to create a system that is the envy of the rest of the schools around us. You don’t have to have a lot of money; I promise you that. All you have to have is dedicated officials like you have in Kelly — and creativity. Only thinking within the four walls of the room isn’t enough. We have to use the creativity to solve issues as they arise.”

In closing, Cogdill recited lines from a poem by American author Edward Everett Hale: “‘I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something.’ ... To the faculty, staff, community: I guarantee you that, together, we can do something, and we can do something big.”

Cogdill said he looks forward to developing new relationships and friendships in the coming weeks and months.