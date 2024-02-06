Kelly students safe after brief lockdown

All three school buildings followed the district's safety plan while authorities investigated the threat, Kolwyck said. At about 12:35 p.m. students and staff returned to class and resumed the school day.

"Thank you for your support as all of the plans we practice were activated and performed as practiced," Kolwyck said.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded to the school located off Highway 77 in rural Benton to investigate.

"Staff and students were evacuated as a precaution," Sheriff Wes Drury said Friday. "The investigation is still ongoing to determine who and where the threat originated."