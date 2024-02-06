Kelly High, SEMO grad to lead St. Vincent Perryville schools

Sarah Cato, a 2006 Kelly High School graduate, will become head of schools and high school principal of St. Vincent dePaul in Perryville, Missouri, on July 1.

Cato succeeds Jennifer Streiler, who has served as St. Vincent’s interim leader since Deacon Rob Huff vacated the position nearly eight months ago.

Huff, who at one time was chief financial officer of the Cape Girardeau School District, left St. Vincent last summer to become superintendent of Catholic schools for the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese.

Streiler, who had 16 years’ experience as a public school principal at Perryville Elementary, came out of retirement to fill the job after Huff’s departure.

“I’m thrilled St. Vincent is getting Sarah, and as for me, I was happy to serve and I’ll be equally happy to drop the keys on the desk when she arrives,” Streiler said.

Background

A Chaffee, Missouri, native, Cato received her undergraduate degree in secondary English from Southeast Missouri State University and went on to earn a master’s degree at William Woods University, in Fulton, Missouri.

Cato, currently a Cape Girardeau resident, taught English at Jackson High School for six years and has served as principal of St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri, the past four years.

“I’m excited about this opportunity even though it is bittersweet to leave St. Augustine,” Cato said.