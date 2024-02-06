Kelly High School's 'Help Us, Mr. Holmes!' to debut Thursday

Kelly High School drama students have dominated flu season and found time between extracurricular activities to polish the mystery comedy, "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" director Valerie Ward said Wednesday.
The show opens 7 p.m. today at the school gymnasium.
"We were out of school for the flu a lot. My lead female character had the flu for almost a week, so she missed a week of rehearsals," she said. "When my lead male character had the flu and bronchitis, he was out for almost a week."
Illness has been an issue when it comes to rehearsing, she said, but the students gave it their all to be ready -- and are healthy -- for the show's debut.
And because Kelly High School is such a small school, Ward said, all the students only have a small amount of time to practice. Rehearsals began in January, she said.
Unlike bigger schools, she said, with separate groups of students participating in basketball, football and theater, her theater kids "are also the basketball kids, the football kids and the theater kids."
"We don't have enough people to have those groups on their own," Ward said.
The story takes place during a time of retirement and old age for fictional private detective Sherlock Holmes, Ward said. Holmes' partner, John Watson, also is dead.
"It's a lot later on, in time frame, of what most people are used to with the Sherlock Holmes story," she said.
And this year, the set is "very weird," Ward said.
The show will feature a nearly 15-student cast utilizing a modern, gray scale "extreme minimalistic" set. Ward said that's something somewhat new to her 13-year career at the school.
"The actual script says it's just supposed to be boxes and benches, a coatrack, and that's it," she said.
And the scenery is fluid, Ward said, adding students will "pick up pieces and move them" to create the next scene.
Freshman Kate Davis is involved with musical theater outside of school at the Sikeston Little Theatre.
"She was doing half practices with us and half dance practices for 'Grease,'" Ward said.
Another obstacle the cast had to navigate involved a new aspect, Ward said, with depicting young children within several scenes.
"Being a high schooler and then trying to play a 7-year-old, that's a challenge," she said. "It's something a lot of these kids haven't had to do before."
Davis portrays Doris, the Turners' maid. This is Davis' first high-school production, she said, but she also has performed with the Sikeston Little Theatre.
"I didn't really face much of a challenge when it was getting to know my character," Davis said, adding she also likes to help people, similar to her character's pesonality.
Grace Ward portrays Dot Watson in the show, granddaughter of John Watson and Holmes' secretary.
"She's very businesslike, and I don't see myself as 'business'; I see myself as more creative. She's very hard core," Grace Ward said of her high-heel-wearing disguise.
Ward said, "When I tried to get into the character, I tried to channel that businesswomen mindset. It was a challenge."
Sophomore Ashley Parker said one talent she is able to display during the show is crying on command.
"I play Inez (Turner). She cries a lot. She's very emotional, very here and there, happy then sad," Parker said. "Each line is a different emotion."
Parker said she will be "amped up" for the opening performance until right before show time.
"That's when I get my jitters," she added.
"Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" runs today and Friday. Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students. More details can be found by calling (573) 545-3541.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.