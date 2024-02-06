Kelly High School's 'Help Us, Mr. Holmes!' to debut Thursday

Kelly High School drama students have dominated flu season and found time between extracurricular activities to polish the mystery comedy, "Help Us, Mr. Holmes!" director Valerie Ward said Wednesday.

The show opens 7 p.m. today at the school gymnasium.

"We were out of school for the flu a lot. My lead female character had the flu for almost a week, so she missed a week of rehearsals," she said. "When my lead male character had the flu and bronchitis, he was out for almost a week."

Illness has been an issue when it comes to rehearsing, she said, but the students gave it their all to be ready -- and are healthy -- for the show's debut.

And because Kelly High School is such a small school, Ward said, all the students only have a small amount of time to practice. Rehearsals began in January, she said.

Unlike bigger schools, she said, with separate groups of students participating in basketball, football and theater, her theater kids "are also the basketball kids, the football kids and the theater kids."

"We don't have enough people to have those groups on their own," Ward said.

The story takes place during a time of retirement and old age for fictional private detective Sherlock Holmes, Ward said. Holmes' partner, John Watson, also is dead.

"It's a lot later on, in time frame, of what most people are used to with the Sherlock Holmes story," she said.

And this year, the set is "very weird," Ward said.

The show will feature a nearly 15-student cast utilizing a modern, gray scale "extreme minimalistic" set. Ward said that's something somewhat new to her 13-year career at the school.

"The actual script says it's just supposed to be boxes and benches, a coatrack, and that's it," she said.

And the scenery is fluid, Ward said, adding students will "pick up pieces and move them" to create the next scene.

Freshman Kate Davis is involved with musical theater outside of school at the Sikeston Little Theatre.