Kelly district teacher's aide accused of having sex with student

BENTON, Mo. — A former Scott County teacher's aide faces felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, of Benton was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 2, through Scott County with two felony counts of sexual contact with a student, according to online court records. Kirker had been employed with the Scott County "Kelly" School District as a teacher's aide. Kirker was terminated from the district as of Friday, Nov. 3.
According to a probable-cause statement, the alleged incidents between Kirker and a student occurred at the end of the 2022-2023 school year or the first of the summer break.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, superintendent Bradley Kolwyck released an official statement regarding the matter.
"The district is aware of alleged staff misconduct and is cooperating with all agencies to investigate the allegations and to reach an appropriate resolution," Kolwyck said. "The district takes all reports of suspected misconduct seriously. The safety and well-being of students is the district's top priority, and we acted immediately when notified of the allegations."
Because of the ongoing investigation of the allegations, Kolwyck said he cannot address the specifics, but encourages anyone with information to contact law enforcement or the district office.
Kirker is being held without bond in the Scott County jail.
