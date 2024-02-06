Kelly district teacher's aide accused of having sex with student

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, superintendent Bradley Kolwyck released an official statement regarding the matter.

"The district is aware of alleged staff misconduct and is cooperating with all agencies to investigate the allegations and to reach an appropriate resolution," Kolwyck said. "The district takes all reports of suspected misconduct seriously. The safety and well-being of students is the district's top priority, and we acted immediately when notified of the allegations."

Because of the ongoing investigation of the allegations, Kolwyck said he cannot address the specifics, but encourages anyone with information to contact law enforcement or the district office.

Kirker is being held without bond in the Scott County jail.