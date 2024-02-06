The Kellerman Foundation has received $31,000 worth of glass panels from the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis among other discounted display materials from the museum.

Along with donating the glass panels, the museum also gave the foundation 36 reading rails and other display cases with glass tops. Mary Ann Kellerman said the foundation wanted the reading rails for exhibits for a long time to put in front of an exhibit and tell the story.

“We couldn’t afford those,” Kellerman said. “So we’re going to share some of them with the River Heritage Museum because they don’t have any either.”

Kellerman said the foundation started to build a relationship with the St. Louis-based museum when it came to Cape Girardeau for the centennial celebration of the Missouri flag. She said the foundation acquired different components since the museum had taken down its 1904 World’s Fair Exhibit and opened a different version of it. The Kellermans also acquired 85 wall and connector pieces for $6,000 in donor money from the Missouri Heritage Museum. Kellerman said they would’ve been $45,000 when the museum originally bought them.

Charles Rhinehart paintings

The foundation also was given “all” of Charles Rhinehart’s large paintings that were still left when he died in 2020, from Rhinehart’s wife. Mary Ann said Bert Kellerman and she became close friends with Rhinehart’s wife, Lavetta.